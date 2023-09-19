Making your community a better place is always a rewarding experience.



But, it’s not something you can do on your own, and no one knows the power of a team quite like the Sioux Empire United Way.



We were joined by the organization’s Campaign Director, Olivia Essig, and the Sioux Empire United Way’s Campaign Division Chair, Tim Blotske.

They joined us to break down how we can get involved with the United Way to help make our communities better for us all.

If you’re looking to get involved with the Sioux Empire United Way’s 2024 head online to seuw.org to find a full list of kick-off events and resources to give back.