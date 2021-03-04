Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents: “The Odd Couple”

We’re being joined by Robin Byrne the Executive Director of The Sioux Empire Community Theatre, and Debbi Jones the director of the SECT’s latest production. They’re joining us today to share how they are putting a new spin on an old favorite, “The Odd Couple.” They also have details on how they are keeping themselves, their casts, and the audience safe as a return to live productions takes place.
Here’s a sneak peek at what Florence Unger being played by Tressa Tingle and Olive Madison played by Alexondrea Thong Vanh are up to this weekend.