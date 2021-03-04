Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents: “The Odd Couple”

If you've been keeping up with Ashley Thompson on social media, you've no doubt noticed that she recently started the journey to run 13.1 miles, aka a half marathon. While her coach has taught her that the first step to being a runner is just getting out there and running, She has also learned that that step can go a lot better with the right pair of shoes.

Gregg Koch is the owner of 605 Running Company. He shows us just what we need to look for when it comes to picking the perfect running shoe.

The countdown is on with just 52 days left until Ashely runs her very first half marathon. The Sioux Falls Skedaddle is April 25th. Join her in running, or just join her as she goes on this crazy adventure by following along on social media! You can find her at @KELOAshley on Facebook and Twitter.