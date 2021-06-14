Footloose went down in history as one of the most popular dance movies of all time. The musical version retains all of its popularity today as a classic storyline that will never be outdated. The musical tells the inspiring story of a small town that bans together against the efforts of a local minister in order to bring music back into the lives of high school students.
It’s been over 35 years since the original film was released and this weekend the actors and crew at the Sioux Empire Community Theatre are bringing back the dancing, the drama and the defiance of a group of high school kids in the musical adaptation of Footloose. Executive Director, Robyn Byrne and director Alex Weiland tell us more.
Sioux Empire Community Theatre opens ‘Footloose’
Footloose went down in history as one of the most popular dance movies of all time. The musical version retains all of its popularity today as a classic storyline that will never be outdated. The musical tells the inspiring story of a small town that bans together against the efforts of a local minister in order to bring music back into the lives of high school students.