Even if you aren’t a college basketball fan, there is simply no way to avoid March Madness. And if you aren’t a college basketball fan, it’s really hard to understand what all the hype is about.

One local woman has managed to get our attention, and our interest, by creating a tournament bracket that you can really sink your teeth into.



Susie Patrick is the owner of Breadsmith of Sioux Falls and she figured even if you don’t like basketball brackets, you’re going to love bread brackets.

The Final Four

Breadsmith of Sioux Falls’ Artisan Tournament is still open, so let’s get ready to crumble! You can find out more about the tournament by following their Facebook page which is Breadsmith of Sioux Falls. If you want to vote, you need to do that on their Instagram page which is @Breadsmith_SD. If you simply want to order a loaf of anyone of Breadsmith’s tasty loaves, muffins, granola bars, special K bars, crostini, scones, brownies, or cookies check out anyone of their four locations in Sioux Falls.