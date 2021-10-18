Silverstar Car wash offering great deals for Silverstar Day Celebration!

Andrea Vetos is the regional manager with Silverstar Car Washes and she is part of the Silverstar team that will be giving back to the community tomorrow as part of Silverstar Day. It’s the day with the biggest and best car wash deals of the year and she’s here with the details on how we can get the best deals possible and support Feeding South Dakota at the same time.

Silverstar Car Wash is the home of the unlimited wash pass, with free vacuums and prep towels with every wash. Using the most advanced soft cloth wash technology, and their unique blend of car wash detergents, Silverstar Car Wash delivers a fast, clean car every time.

Silverstar’s convenient locations mean wherever you are in the Midwest, you are close to a Silverstar Car Wash. With eight car washes currently operating in Sioux Falls and two more being built, you’re never far from Silverstar. And all passes and wash packages bought at any Silverstar Car Wash can be used at any Silverstar location. Don’t forget to get your care wash during tomorrow’s Silverstar Day celebration.