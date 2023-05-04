Most people work hard in their chosen career field, but there are perks for people in certain occupations — Nurses, Teachers and military personnel, for example. If you work in one of these fields, Andrea Vetos, who is the operations manager with Silverstar Car Washes, stopped by to tell us about some very special perks they will be rolling out this month.

She also explained what’s behind this very generous offer from your neighborhood Silverstar Car wash.

Appreciation Days details

Silverstar Car Wash is the home of the unlimited wash pass, with free vacuums and prep towels with every wash. Compressed air and mat cleaners are also available at select locations. Using the most advanced soft cloth wash technology, and their unique blend of car wash detergents, Silverstar Car Wash delivers a fast, clean car every time.

Silverstar’s convenient locations mean wherever you are in the upper Midwest, you are close to a Silverstar Car Wash. With 11 locations in Sioux Falls, 6 in Sioux City and 3 locations operating in Fargo with another 3 coming soon construction, you’re never far from a Silverstar Car Wash. And all passes and wash packages bought at any Silverstar Car Wash can be used at any Silverstar location. And if you are a nurse, teacher or veteran, don’t forget to get your FREE car wash during Silverstar’s appreciation days in May.