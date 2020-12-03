Silver linings of remote learning

The fall semester of the 20-20-21 school year is winding down, and for some in the Sioux Falls School District that may mean transitioning to virtual learning for students. That leaves many parents wondering how they can help to keep school engaging for their learn-from-home students. Our next guest may have the answer.

Danyelle Cleveland, one of the teachers for the Virtual Academy in Sioux Falls, shares how she keeps her classes lively, even if they don’t meet in person.

