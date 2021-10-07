Signs your kids might need mental health support

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Sioux Falls business leaders see Avera Health's big investment in its workforce as part of a growing trend among companies across South Dakota. On Wednesday, we learned Avera will spend more than $50-million on pay raises for its employees, plus other benefits.

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation says Avera's pay boost is well-deserved for its employees, especially during the pandemic. And while other companies might not have $50-million to distribute to their workers, the foundation says employees across the state have been seeing bumps in their paychecks, as well.