Mental health issues are becoming more widely recognized and more widely accepted. Yet, the signs of a potential problem aren’t always caught when a person is young. And that can make it hard for the person affected and the people who care about them.
We’re being joined by Katelyn Tilstra, a Licensed Professional Counselor at Sprout Play Therapy and Counseling Services in Sioux Falls.
She’s here to tell us what signs we should be on the lookout for when it comes to your child’s mental health. She’s also got some advice about the next steps you can take as a parent, if you notice any of the early signs.
Signs your kids might need mental health support
Mental health issues are becoming more widely recognized and more widely accepted. Yet, the signs of a potential problem aren’t always caught when a person is young. And that can make it hard for the person affected and the people who care about them.