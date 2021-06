SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) - South Dakota State University reclaimed the South Dakota Showdown Series trophy, posting a 13-10 victory over the University of South Dakota during the recently completed 2020-21 athletics seasons. The trophy was awarded by presenting partners South Dakota Corn and Midco Sports Network during a press conference Wednesday at the South Dakota Corn office.

Implemented during the 2012-13 athletics season, the Showdown Series tracks head-to-head matchups and conference championship results, with each accumulating points toward the overall series championship. The Series also recognizes outstanding academic achievement by student-athletes, with each school earning the maximum three points for combined student-athletes' grade-point averages finishing above 3.0.