Have you ever been sitting at church listening to the homily when you start thinking about work? No, not what you have to do Monday morning, but instead how the biblical lesson being taught could also come in handy at the office? Joe Rutten is the organizer of the upcoming Faith and Business Conference in Sioux Falls. He understands that it can be difficult for faith to be interjected into the working world. Bridging that gap is the idea behind the conference and he stopped by to tell us more about the effort to help business and community leaders successfully meet that challenge.

Faith and Business Conference details

The Faith and Business Conference for 2022 is a little over two weeks away. Seating is limited so purchase your tickets now. The Conference takes place Thursday, August 18th at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The cost is just $50 per person and tickets are available online.