Sign up for your senior session with Evans Portrait Gallery

If you’re a parent of a soon-to-be high school senior, you know it’s been a while since you’ve had your own senior portraits taken. Not to rub it in, but in some cases, it’s probably been 20 or 30 years since you sat in front of that camera and smiled for that yearbook photo. Rod Evans is the portrait artist behind Evans Photography. With decades of experience specializing in artistic senior portraits, he knows what it takes to create that perfect image. He’s joining us today to share some of his wisdom and get you, and your senior, ready for that special session in front of the lens.

SPECIAL OFFER: Call for your Senior Photo shoot by June 30th and they will give you $100 off your session. Simply give them a call or schedule online. And be sure and tell them you saw this segment on KELOLAND Living.

Evans Portrait Gallery

335 N Main Avenue

(605) 335-4080

evansimages.com