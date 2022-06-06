Every year, Harvest Church hosts an annual golf tournament known as the Kidz-N-Coats Classic. It’s designed to raise awareness and funds for the Kidz-N-Coats program. To date, the program has provided around 7,000 coats to children who need them. This year is the group’s 13th year of the event. Kidz-N-Coats administrator, Isaac Schmeling and this year’s tournament director, Dr. Mandy Norgaard, stopped by with the details of this year’s event. There is still time to sponsor and sign up to golf the Kidz-N-Coats Classic this year. It’s a great opportunity to gather your favorite foursome, get outside, and have some fun while supporting a great cause.

Kidz-N-Coats Golf Classic details

The goal of Kidz-n-Coats is to provide a helping hand to families in need. Kidz-n-Coats believes that giving a child a new coat will boost self esteem and give each child a sense of pride and well being. Kidz-n-Coats is a service of Harvest Church in Sioux Falls. You can find out more by emailing info@harvestsf.org or visit their Facebook page: @kidzncoats.