Does a night of celebrating that includes a delicious meal, dancing, music, and an opportunity to experience the rich culture of India sound enticing to you? Well, you’re in luck because the Hindu Temple of Siouxland’s annual Diwali Gala is upon us.

Diwali is a time of unity, celebration, and the triumph of light over darkness. Our guests today are instrumental in organizing the festivities at the temple, creating an atmosphere that resonates with spirituality and cultural richness.

Aarti Anand is the President of the Hindu temple of Siouxland, and Shraddha Thakkar is chair of the Board. They stopped by the set to chat with KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson & guest host Sophie Daly about Diwali and share a cordial invitation to us all to join them in a beautiful celebration rich in culture.