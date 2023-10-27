On today’s KELOLAND Living…we caught up with our friends from the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra before they welcome back pianist Emanuele Arciuli as he and the SDSO prepare to retell us the story of “Scheherazade.



Are you looking for the perfect last-minute costume? All you need is a bit of makeup and some tattered clothes, and you could be the perfect zombie. Today we learned how to put on a decaying, corpse-like face before we Grand Marshall the Sioux Falls Zombie Walk Saturday.



We brought in our favorite sommelier to break down how a few wineries are producing bottles filled with wine so good you’ll think it’s magic.



Then, the team from Plexaderm Skin Care joined us via Zoom to share their claims that Plexaderm rewinds the clock in just minutes.

Also, if you have kids who love candy, we have the perfect spot for you! A local Trunk or Treat presented by the Miller Team at Hegg Realtors.

Monday will be another stellar day as we tackle our FINAL Barbie & Ken costume, you won’t want to miss that!

You can watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2PM CST on KELOLAND TV, and again at 3PM CST on KELOXTRA.