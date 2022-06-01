We’re continuing into June with another great show!

The Home Builder’s Association Foundation is getting ready to kick-off the 2022 Repair Affair event! We sat down to get details on what to expect this year.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue stopped by to give us a refresher on CPR and AED to help save more lives in the future.

Do you know what the four attachment styles are? We had an expert join us to explain what they are and why its important to know what you are so you can communicate better.

We dove into the attachment style conversation a little more by discussing each attachment style’s triggers and advice for managing them.

We’ve learned all about NFTs on the show. Today we showed you how you can have an NFT without cryptocurrency.

