The McCrossan Boys Ranch stopped by to share all the exciting things happening at the upcoming Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo this weekend and to explain how the proceeds help support their mission.

If you’ve ever seen break dancing you know how talented those induvials are. For this week’s Across the Table segment, we sat down with a filmmaker who’s love for break dancing has taken him around the world.

The term “narcissist” is thrown around loosely these days but do you actually know what Narcissistic Personality Disorder is? We sat down with a Clinical Therapist to help educate everyone on what this truly means.

We do our fair share of baking on our show but today we dove into the many forms of chocolate and what form works best with which types of recipes.

With events back in full swing, many people are buying tickets. We sat down with the Better Business Bureau to get advice and tips that will help you avoid falling victim to event ticket scams.

