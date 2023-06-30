Who doesn’t love a bit of travel? From heading out on a big jet plane or even rolling across the state on a road trip, travel makes life more fun. That’s why KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson sat down with a travel expert to learn how the internet can help us reach every spot on our bucket list.



You can’t leave your every day life for a new adventure without looking, and feeling your best, one easy fix is making your smile a bit brighter. We’re talked with Scott DeFaco of Powerswabs to learn how it can help you get the whitest smile possible for your travel pictures.



Food is a main stay of travel, but when your home it can be hard know what to do when it fills with smoke from oil that’s gotten too hot. That’s why we’re getting a crash course in the smoke point of oils.

And, speaking of food, we whipped up an easy ice cream cake with a few hacks that made the process easier. Sort of.

Be sure to tune in on Monday to catch a re-air of one of our favorite KELOLAND Livings. You’re not going to want to miss it.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.