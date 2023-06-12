For those who have trouble seeing clearly, medication mix-ups can be common. That’s why Lewis Drug offers Scriptibility, an option that uses technology to help avoid that. They stopped by to tell us how it works and how you can get started with it.

When it comes to chemotherapy and neuropathy, it can feel like living with pain is just a norm. But what if it doesn’t have to be that way? We stopped by West River Acupuncture and Wellness to learn more about how they can help you get your life back.

The 2023 KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts show is just a few months away. We sat down with one of the vendors, Dried Fruit Au Natural, on today’s show to hear more about the process for making dried fruits and other goodies.

How would you feel if you could look younger in just 10 minutes? If that sounds like something you’re interested in, you should try the Plexaderm 10-minute challenge. We got all the details on today’s show.

If you’re on social media you’ve probably heard all the rave about the viral smash burgers. We gave it a shot and demonstrated how you can make them, so we can all jump on board with this delicious trend!

Tune in tomorrow for another great show! We’re learning unique grilling recipes, introducing you to our next Across The Table guest and stopping by Dynamic Spine and Neuropathy. All that and more coming up on Tuesday’s show at 2 PM.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!