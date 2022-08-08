On today’s show we tackled a few different health issues, and while it’s one of those things most of us would rather avoid, but screening for colorectal cancer can save your life. We learned more about a fun way to get more information and help spread awareness.

A diabetes diagnosis often leads to concerns about peripheral neuropathy and potentially even loss of limbs. Thankfully we learned about a way to reverse the symptoms of diabetic neuropathy.

As KELOLAND News launches into a multi-part investigation into Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons in South Dakota, we sat down with two of the reporters telling these stories.

If you have a student heading off to college, it’s a good idea to make sure they are prepared to manage their own finances. We got tips from an expert.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show! There are bound to be a few more scorching days left in summer, that’s why wearing making our own DIY air conditioners. And we’re learning more about volunteering with people with disabilities.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXtra.