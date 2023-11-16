On today’s half-hour KELOLAND Living, Ashley Thompson & Mitchell Olson are talking Christmas Cards, and styles they’ve sent in years past.

Then Mitchell attempts to show Ashley how to make a simple paper snowflake, which was where things took a turn. But it worked out perfectly in the end.

Then we sat down with the owner of Raeco Builders to find out more about what sets Raeco apart from the competition.

On tomorrow’s show we sit down with our friends from the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra to hear all about their upcoming star-spangled salute: Celebrate America.

You can watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2PM CST on KELOLAND TV, and again at 3PM CST on KELOXTRA.