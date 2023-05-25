The cutest member of the Sioux Falls Police Department joined us on set today! Leo, the therapy dog, joined us along with Chief Thum and Maggie Pearson with Tenacious Dog Training to tell us about the role Leo plays in officer wellness.

We’ve been bringing you stories of inspiring people from across KELOLAND since March as part of the Who Powers You contest. Today, we introduced you to the winners.

Can you even read newsletter?? It might be time to check in with the doctors at Vance Thompson Vision. We learned more about one vision correction surgery on today’s show, ICL surgery.

It’s hot outside and that reminds us all that summer is almost officially here. In this week’s Reliabank Business Beat we learned more about all of their upcoming summer activities.

If you have been vying for that next promotion but never seem to get the job, check out today’s segment for tips on how to sail up the ranks at work.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show! We’re learning how to make our own cashew milk and whipping up a cocktail. Which one would you prefer to drink on your Friday?

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.