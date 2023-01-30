On today’s show Ashley Thompson was joined by guest host, Sophie Daly! Ashley and Sophie learned all about the importance of heart health awareness and tried their own two hands at learning bystander CPR.

That wasn’t the only thing they tried their hands at. They hit the decade of the 70’s for a second time to make the wall hanging known as a “God’s Eye”.

Are you still washing out your cans before tossing them in the recycling? Well do we have news for you! We were joined by a recycling expert to get updates on what you can recycle.

If you are looking for a volunteer project but don’t have a lot of time, or the the flexibility to get to another location to volunteer – REACH Literacy has just the thing! Join them and Bee a Reader!

Tune in again tomorrow for another great show. Sophie is back and she and Ashley are making “Shrinky Dink” jewelry! And they’ll get the inside scoop on the best face oils on the market.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA!