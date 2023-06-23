Today was a sad day on the KELOLAND Living set as we said goodbye to Brittany Kaye. Brittany Kaye has hosted KELOLAND Living since the very beginning, and she will be missed! To celebrate her last day we shared all of our favorite memories with her from over the years.

We also sat down with Achut Deng, a local woman who escaped war-torn Sudan for a life in America. That journey was not without trials, which she documents in her book, “Don’t Look Back: A Memoir of War, Survival, and My Journey from Sudan to America”. Achut gave us insight into her book as we prepare to read it as our next KELOLAND Living Book Club pick.

To send off Brittany in style, Ashley made one last DIY project with her, a roll-up office on the go!

Looking for something fresh to eat this weekend? We learned how to make a green goddess salad that can double as a healthy dip!

And don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend! We got tips for applying sunscreen with your makeup.

Tune in on Monday for another great show. Sophie Daly will be filling-in with Ashley Thompson as the search for Ashley’s new cohost continues and we’re making protein balls!

