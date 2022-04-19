Speaking of rollin’ through the week.. how are your tires looking? With construction zones everywhere, Graham Tire Company in Sioux Falls, says it’s a common time of year for people to get flat tires. They stopped by to explain how the automotive pros at Graham Tire can get you back on the road quickly and safely.

We sat down Across The Table with another special guest at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & cigars. We introduced you to Janean Michalov, who’s part-time job at Furniture Mission led her to a full-time calling in service to others.

Keeping our city clean is something many of us strive to do. The Sustainability Coordinator with the City of Sioux Falls stopped by to share details on 7th annual Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup event happening in honor of Earth Day.

If you’ve been wanting to ape in to cryptocurrency and see that Eth moon? Did you have to read that sentence twice? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with an expert in the NFT space after all, who reminds us all, WAGMI.

Home décor can get spendy so why not put your DIY skills to good use and make your own? We had an interior designer stop by to demonstrate a project that costs $1 to make and gave tips for styling it.

