Unfortunately today’s KELOLAND Living was preempted due to the January 6 insurrection hearings. But don’t worry if you were looking forward to today’s show, all of today’s segments will air either tomorrow or next week.

When we come back tomorrow we have a lot to look forward to! We’re catching up with Levitt at the Falls to hear more about this weekend’s concerts AND we get to talk to Saturday night’s musical guest, Brody Ray. We’re also catching up with a local home builder with a life long passion for the profession and we’ll get you ready for Father’s Day weekend with cookies and gifts for dad!

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA!