To wrap up cold weather casserole week we got some tips from a chef to help level-up every casserole you make – even if you call it a hotdish.

Have you ever been scrolling social media and seen a photo that took your breath away? Only to find out that it was in fact taken with a cell phone? We’re learned from a photography expert about how we can take the pics using our phones to have the best social media page possible.



Paw Patrol is on a roll! We learned all about their upcoming show at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, and found out how you can help Ryder and the pups on a rescue adventure.



Looking to give back to the community while brining something beautiful into your home? We’re sat down with the president & CEO of Emily’s Hope to hear all about the preparations being made for the annual art auction.



And, Are you ready for the weekend? If not have no fear we’re showing you how you can warm up for the weekend with WilLiquors and a few non-alcoholic cocktails.

Be sure to join us right back here on Monday as we find out how we can join KELOLAND News’ Bridget Bennett in Hawaii thanks to Holiday Vacations. Plus, how you can stay on top of your health goals with our friends from Profile Plan. You’re not going to want to miss it.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!