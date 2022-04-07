We had a fantastic show filled with a lot of of great information today!

We kicked off the show by introducing you to this week’s Reliabank Business Beat guest. We sat down with Jon Sanders to learn how Clean Air Sioux Falls is a much simpler way to sanitize your home or office.

How does a vacation sound right now? KELOLAND Meteorologist, Jay Trobec, joined us on the show to share more information about the upcoming Holiday Vacations’ trip to Scotland and Norther Ireland. They shared some highlights for the trip and how they take the stress out of having to plan.

We have reached the deadline to nominate someone for the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Who Powers You contest. We introduced you to two more nominees on today’s show to hear more about what they’re doing in their community and why.

Vance Thompson Vision has a variety of services to give you the gift of vision but they also spend a lot of their time participating in medical research. We sat down to learn more about why research is so important to Vance Thompson Vision and how you can become a study participant.

Monochromatic color palettes are a trend we are seeing everywhere. We sat down with an interior designer to learn more about how you can use this trend in your home décor.

We hope you enjoyed today’s show. Be sure to tune in tomorrow to kick off your weekend on the right foot. We’re mixing up a cocktail to learn more about how you can help those with Cystic Fibrosis, sharing another recipe for ‘Air Fried Friday” and sitting down with the Washington Pavilion to learn more about one of their upcoming productions! All that and more coming up on Friday’s show at 2 PM.

