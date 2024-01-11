Today was a very special KELOLAND Living – our Tradition of Caring show!

We sat down with a few of the area non-profits that are recipients of the 2024 Vern Eide Mitsubishi Tradition of Caring grant.

First up was Lost&Found. They joined us to tell us more about their commitment to ending death by suicide in youth, and how their peer-to-peer mentoring program on college campuses can help.

Then we sat down with The Helpline Center to hear how the organization has grown and evolved over the last 50 years and to learn more about how they are making a difference in our communities today.

We have always been passionate about volunteering our time at The Banquet and were glad to sit down with them today to hear more about their mission and how things look different post-pandemic. If you haven’t volunteered since before the pandemic, you will definitely want to check it out!

And finally, we spoke via zoom with OneHeart in Rapid City to learn more about how their model for addressing poverty provides the safety and stability to sustainably move past trauma.

