We hope you enjoyed our very special show today as we highlighted five more of our Avera Tradition of Caring grant recipients – but if you missed any part of it, or just want to watch it again – you can follow the links below to watch today’s segments.

How did you get from place to place today? We’re betting most of you drove a car. But for many of our community members, driving just isn’t an option. That’s why Project Car, and their many volunteers, are here to help.

Imagine being a kid and having to fight through critical illness. On today’s show we met Koen, a Wish Kid for Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana. He used his wish to give back to other pediatric patients and says that getting to imagine that wish helped keep his mind off his own difficult journey.

Parents across KELOLAND know that the struggle to find affordable childcare and early childhood education is real. The Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire is here to help – but do you know how they got their start? They joined us with a member of the Sioux Falls Morning Optimists Club to dive into their history and tell us about a legacy event making it’s way back this spring.

Nobody wants to be injured – or worse killed – on the job. But the fact is, it happens. But its not just that one individual impacted – often times there are kids involved. That’s why Kids’ Chance of South Dakota is making it their mission to provide scholarships for the kids who are impacted.

Getting a decent meal on the table is a struggle most of us can identify with – at least once in awhile. But for many figuring out meals is an everyday concern. That’s why The Center is providing Meals on Wheals for those who need them – and even more than that – they’ve been helping with pet food too.

Tune in tomorrow for another great KELOLAND Living. We’re sitting down with our next Across the Table guest, answering viewer’s questions on makeup and getting the details on an upcoming fundraiser for cancer. All that and more coming up on Tuesday’s KELOLAND Living.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media.