One very important role in education is that of the substitute teacher. A local retiree, that has picked up substitute teaching, stopped by to share his experience and why he’s passionate about it.

Back-to-school time can come with hectic mornings trying to get the kiddos ready. A local hairstylist stopped by to share a few ideas that are easy and quick to do, but also adorable.

Sending a college care package to your student is a great way to let them know you’re thinking of them but how do you send cookies without all your hard work getting crushed? We had a local cookie maker stop by to share tips on shipping!

What do you do with your kid’s old toys? Why not create something new? We demonstrated a few DIY ways that you can upcycle toys and create something new!

We all know eating healthy is good for us but sometimes it can get expensive. We had an expert join us to share advice on eating healthy on a budget.

