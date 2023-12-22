On today’s show we finally got to learn how to make ribbon candy! It’s been on Ashley’s bucket list for years, but it turns out Mitchell was far better at making these sweet treats!

That isn’t the only sugar we consumed on today’s show! We also planned a “bah hum bug” brunch to take the stress out of Christmas morning, complete with a Grinchy mimosa.

But if you would rather not make things easy, you can keep our sugar theme rolling by rolling out some gingerbread for gingerbread houses!

As we head into the new year, many people are thinking about resolutions they want to set. We sat down with a mental health professional to learn about the ways the language you use in your resolutions can set you up for failure or success.

And to celebrate the year coming to a close, we looked back at some of our favorite memories of 2023 and celebrated what we are most thankful for this year, which is the addition of Mitchell Olson to our team.

