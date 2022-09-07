Lights Up Productions stopped by to share what you can expect at their upcoming show called “Mystery” and why you don’t want to miss this entertaining, thought-provoking, fun-filled theater experience.

A local travel enthusiast from Brazil stopped by to share advice on traveling to the country and some unexpected things to be aware of to help make your experience more enjoyable.

Spending time on putting together the perfect tablescape can seem like a hassle. A local event planner stopped by to share the basic necessities needed to create one and additional items you can add to take it up a notch.

When you get dressed in the morning do you take the time to really think about what you’re wearing and what it says about you? We invited a Personal Brand Strategist to explain how and why you should be dressing for the job you want.

Sweet corn and ice cream are both delicious. How about together? We demonstrated how to make sweet corn ice cream on the show.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!