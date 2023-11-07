To kick off today’s show Mitchell Olson and Ashley Thompson recapped the fantastic day they had at the Big Vikes Adventure Day Camp. A fundraiser for the YMCA, it was put on in memory of Ashley’s good friend, and long-time YMCA supporter, Katie Ashmore.

Then we spoke to a first-generation college student about the barriers facing first-generation students and what one group at southeast tech is doing to help break down those barriers.

In this week’s Across the Table, we sat down with Oliver Mays to learn more about his love of community theater and why he enjoys living in KELOLAND.

Knowing what to say during times of trauma and grief can be hard, that’s why we were joined by two people from Avera Health’s hospice program to learn more about how using Ring Theory can help.

If your child came to you to tell you they were transgender, would you know how to support them? We were joined by The Transformation Project to get advice from someone with first-hand experience, and learn more about their upcoming gender-inclusive fashion show.

And we wrapped up our most recent KELOLAND Living Book Club pick! What are we reading next? Check out today’s segment to find out.

