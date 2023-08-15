Today on KELOLAND Living, Ashley Thompson and Mitchell Olson find out a quick and easy way to make a back-to-school snack for your kids.

Then a trainer from Crunch Fitness stopped by to tell us all about the new Crunch Fitness coming to Sioux Falls this winter.

Also, Ashley hears more from someone in SD with a history of serving non-profits and taking her mission to the South Dakota State Legislature.

And… now’s your chance to check out the best-selling books that are no longer on a wait list. Ashley talks with our local library about which books to get.

Tomorrow you’ll hear more about the McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Rodeo, and the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk.

You can watch KELOLAND LIVING at 2pm CST on KELOLAND TV, and at 3pm CST on KELOXTRA.