We know you are all excited to get to the weekend, but we’ve still got more great shows for you – including our show from today.

The recent warmer temps may have you itching to spend time outside. But when you think of outdoor activities do you think of the zoo? Ashley Thompson spent an afternoon at the zoo learning about all their fun and winter approved activities.

How clearly can you see this newsletter right now? Would you like to see it clearly without the help of glasses or contacts but LASIK just isn’t right for you? On today’s show we learned about another option to get you seeing clearly at Vance Thompson Vision.

If you have a dog and you are reading this from home, we bet that pup is right next to you. We all want to spend time with them but often have to leave them throughout the day. If your dog suffers from separation anxiety then check out today’s segment with Tenacious Dog Training.

We brought you the first two of the nominees for the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Who Powers You contest that is being held by the region’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.

And this edition of the Reliabank Business Beat made our mouths water as we got to know more about Look’s Marketplace.

We have another great show for you tomorrow. How many of you have ever got the dreaded call that your child has lice. Well are you sure it is actually lice? Before you burn your house down, we have a dermatologist to find out how to identify and treat lice. And we’ve got information on how to avoid auction scams and what do when you feel like the backup choice in a relationship all on tomorrow’s show at 2 PM!

Catch KELOLAND Living M-F at 2 PM CTS on KELO-TV and 3 PM CTS on KELOEXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!