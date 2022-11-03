As we head into the holiday season, we all want to look our best! We stopped by Kalon Medical Spa to learn more about the latest and greatest in skin care.

The holidays are also a time for giving back. In today’s Reliabank Business Beat we learned about more ways we can get involved with the Union Gospel Mission.

This time of year might have us all thinking of the upcoming holiday, but for the pregnant moms out there, their baby’s birth is probably what they are excited to celebrate. We sat down with a team of women who have established the first stand-alone birth center in South Dakota.

And with the weekend almost here we decided it would be a great time to plan a literary movie night!

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’ll be learning about more ways to support local veterans ahead of next week’s Veterans’ Day and we’ll find out what to watch for when it comes to impersonation scams.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXtra.