Most of us have been happily rejoicing in the warmth of the bright summer sun. But as you enjoy all the fun that summer has to offer, remember that those UV rays and chlorinated waters do pose a few risks to your eyes. Shopko Optical stopped by with information on how to keep your eyes safe this summer.

That’s not the only thing to keep in mind when it comes to your health. In honor of Women’s Health Month, Avera Health stopped by to walk us through the health screenings women need to stay on top of through each decade.

Resale Living is a treasure trove of unique finds and currated gently used furniture. However, when we stopped by, we also discovered they carry quite the menagerie of bags too.

Most of us have a summer wedding or two to attend in our near future. One of our favorite fashionistas joined us on today’s show to give us tips on dressing for any wedding dress code.

And Plexaderm has extended their Mother’s Day Special. We learned all about it on today’s show.

If you’re tuning in tomorrow, you won’t find us here on the KELOLAND Living set, instead you’ll be able to watch the UEFA Champion League. You’ll be able to see the second leg of the semi-finals when the Manchester City Football Club takes on Real Madrid as they both aim their sights on the championship.



If you’re not a soccer fan, don’t fret. You can always catch an encore show of KELOLAND Living at 3PM on KELOXTRA. We will be back on Thursday at our regular time and in the regular place with an all-new show for you!