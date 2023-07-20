Is there anything better than a good book? We sat down with Siouxland Libraries to learn all about the best books of 2023… so far.



There is a potentially-deadly disease is striking pets in KELOLAND, we chatted with a local vet to learn how we can help prevent it.



In this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, we’re spoke with the founder of The Man Salon to find out how they put their clients’ heads & shoulders above everyone else.



And, get ready to shake a tail feather, it’s our favorite day of the week! Take a look at our conversation with the Levitt at the Falls and hear all about this weekend full of fun.

We have one more day of fun on the KELOLAND Living set. we sit down with the American Heart Association to learn more about the push for medicare enrollment. Plus, how you can dress better than Barbie herself for the movie premiere. You’re not going to want to miss it.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELO-EXTRA!