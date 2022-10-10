Today’s show was definitely tasty!

Have you always dreamt of making a perfectly poached egg only to fail repeatedly? On today’s show we got pro tips on poaching eggs and making Hollandaise sauce.

And that wasn’t the only tasty treat on today’s show. We also enjoyed a little sorbet while learning how eating some can support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota.

Speaking of sweet ways to help the community. We sat down with a 12-year-old entrepreneur whose candle company gives back to others.

If your kids were home from school today, we hope they caught the fun science experiment we did on today’s show with toothpaste.

And we celebrated Native American Day with some advice on how to celebrate the Holiday with your kids.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’re getting to know a local author as we sit down Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars. And Ashley and Brittany keep working on their DIY Halloween costumes.

