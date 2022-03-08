We had another great show on KELOLAND Living today!

It’s Tuesday, so we sat down with another guest Across The Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars. Joey Rotert, the VP of Marketing and Business Development at Levo Credit Union, had a lot of different ideas for what he wanted to be when he grew up. We sat down to learn more about his life and how his journey led him to the career he has today.

The statistics for people sexually assaulted in this world are alarming and that’s why it’s so important to know how to protect yourself. We had an expert join us on the show to demonstrate a self-defense move for one of the most common attacks victims experience.

Alfred Hitchcock’s “The 39 Steps” recently opened at the Orpheum Theater. The Artistic Director of the Premiere Playhouse and one of the stars of the show stopped by to share more about the show and details for when you can catch it.

If you’re looking for a new meatless recipe during the Lenten season, you’re in luck. We learned a vegan porcupine meatball recipe that the whole family will love.

Whatever your exercise of choice is, your body goes through wear and tear. We learned how dry needling, a method you wouldn’t traditionally think of as a type of physical therapy, could help relieve pain.

Tune in tomorrow for an all new KELOLAND Living – BUT make sure you’re on the right channel when you do. Soccer is once again kicking us off our regular station but have no fear, we’ll still be airing on KELOXTRA at 2 PM CST and then again for an encore viewing at 9 PM CST. We’re sitting down with Avera Health to learn more about colon cancer, meeting our next remarkable women nominee and getting a sneak peek at what you can expect if you attend Monstrous Little Theatre Company’s play, Rabbit Hole. All that and a lot more coming up on Wednesday’s show.

