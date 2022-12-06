The holidays can be a tough time of year for anyone, but especially those surviving suicide loss. We sat down with a survivor who now provides support to other survivors to learn how to be more supportive this time of year.

The new Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety is up and running but they still need help. We talked to their program director about what items they need to stock their new boutique.

Nothing on KELOLAND Living would happen without a whole team of amazing individuals who work together daily to produce the show you see every day. In today’s Across the Table we sat down with our own Associate Producer, Daniel Keller.

Ready for Christmas break? Maybe we should ask if you are ready to have all your kids running around the house over break? We sat down with 605 Ninja to learn more about one business you just might want to check out over break.

With the presents all wrapped below the tree, it might be time to think of the final touches you will put on your own holiday style. We were joined by a makeup artist with her best tips for holiday glam.

We’ve got another great show tomorrow! Tune in as we try a new mocktail recipe from an organization aiming to keep drunk drivers off the streets and hear more about how one local organization spurs success in young boys.

Tune in to KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXtra.