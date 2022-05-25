It won’t be long before the kids start complaining of boredom on summer break. The Washington Pavilion stopped by to share details on all the summer fun they’ve got planned.

The women taking the field next month as part of the Sioux Falls City Football Club will be breaking down barriers and breaking records. AARP South Dakota and the co-owners of the club joined us to explain more about their mission and what you can expect during their inaugural season.

Do you have any outdoor parties planned now that the weather is nice? We had an expert stop by to share some tips and advice on preparing an outdoor tablescape to wow your guests.

Does your energy vary a lot over the course of a day? Do you tend to crash mid-morning or mid-afternoon? Those are just two symptoms of unstable blood sugar levels. We learned how to get off that roller coaster to help you feel your best.

Practicing self-care is important for everyone. We demonstrated ways to make it more fun by creating self-care bingo cards.

