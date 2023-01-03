The snow is falling, and with no travel advised across many parts of KELOLAND, we hope you are staying bundled up and catching up on all the great KELOLAND Living segments available.

Speaking of all the snow, have you ever wondered what life is like as a meteorologist during severe weather or a major snowstorm? We sat down with KELO’s own Scot Mundt and Brian Karstens to get the behind the scenes details.

In this week’s Across the Table we sat down with Wendy Mamer to learn how her role as a Suicide Loss and Support Coordinator for Helpline has a very personal connection to her own life.

It may be cold outside, but that doesn’t mean a frozen treat wouldn’t hit the spot. Ashley Thompson and Brittany Kaye tried their hands at making frozen s’mores.

Tune in tomorrow for another great KELOLAND Living. With all the recent snow fall, it makes sense to take advantage if you are a skier. We’re sitting down with an expert skier to get tips on skiing in powder. And if a new pup joined your family this holiday season, you’re in luck! Jett the Vet will be in the studio to get us started on the right foot…or should we say paw?

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.