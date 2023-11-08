Today’s show was full of excitement from start to finish. We spoke with Midco Sports about the most wonderful time of the year in Sioux Falls…The Summit League Tournament.

Then, what can be more exciting than a snake in studio? How about a Ball Python? We met one named Lucy today on the show. Lucy joined us from the Great Plains Zoo.

We also learned about how educating our children about Veterans creates family support and understanding…just in time for the upcoming holiday.

Also, this can be a difficult time of year for those who could use a bit more time management structure in their lives. Paula Lain gave us some tips for the Holiday hustle & bustle.

And finally, our crafty co-hosts created a magical macrame star…that they thought was a snowflake…but it could pass for both.

Tomorrow don’t miss the best way to entertain your entire family during Thanksgiving with items you can find around the house.

You can watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2PM CST on KELOLAND TV, and again at 3PM CST on KELOXTRA.