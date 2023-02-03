Being organized makes your life so much easier, but do you know where to start on your journey to organization? We learned some tips and budget-friendly hacks to make the process easier.

There’s a lot you can learn from animals and the Great Plains Zoo has an opportunity for you! They stopped by to tell us about their upcoming Woo at the Zoo event for grownups.

Building a personal brand is one thing but keeping it up and managing it is another thing. An expert stopped by to share advice on how to keep up your personal brand that you worked so hard to build.

Valentine’s Day is almost here! Have you started decorating or are you planning to? We demonstrated an easy DIY project that will bring all those lovey dovey feels up every time you step into the room.

Sparkle baby! Who doesn’t love glitter? Better yet, who wouldn’t love glitter you can eat? We learned how to make your own DIY edible glitter bombs that everyone will not only enjoy making – but also tasting!

