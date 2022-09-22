Are you one of the millions of Americans suffering with neuropathy? We spoke with Dr. Allen Unruh about how his chiropractic clinic can help you treat the stabbing and burning. When treated properly the symptoms may not be with you forever.

Speaking of forever, you’re going to find all the treasures you’ll cherish for a lifetime at the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show on October 15 & 16. Today, we talked with Forever Memories about how which signs of theirs you’ll be able to find at the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show.

We took a trip to Reliabank today to learn all about how one south-eastern Sioux Falls restaurant is shining a light on the South Dakota classic, chislic. Find out how Urban Chislic is hitting its stride in the links below.

And, are you looking for something to pair with your chislic? What about a Thai Chili Margarita? We learned how we can whip one up at home that will make any mixologist jealous.

We’ve got even more fun to send you into the weekend on tomorrow’s show. We’re taking you inside Pawsablities to learn how they’ve got every PAWS-ible thing you could imagine for your furry, or scaly friend. Ready to lose that last 20 pounds or kick that smoking habit to the curb? We’re talking with Sioux Falls Hypnosis to learn how they can help you. Plus, how you can plant the seeds, or should we say bulbs, to make the borders of your yard the hit of the street come the spring. You’re not going to want to miss tomorrow’s KELOLAND Living.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!