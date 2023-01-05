Vance Thompson Vision has big news related to how they are expanding this year. We sat down with one of their doctors to learn more about the new specialties available at Vance Thompson Vision.

A lot of people have fitness goals when they head into the new year. But have you thought about your financial fitness? In this week’s Reliabank Business Beat we learned about their 31 Day Financial Fitness Challenge.

With all the snow, area kids (and adults!) have surely been taking to their sleds. If you don’t have a sled, we’ve got you covered. Today we learned more about how to make your own cardboard sled and talked about all the fun winter events happening in Sioux Falls this weekend.

Cluck, cluck cluck… have you always dreamed about having your own flock of chicken? We learned more about chickens and chicken coops on today’s show.

Well-being is at the top of mind for many this type of year. We learned more about the five secrets to well-being, just in time for you to start practicing in the new year.

Tune in tomorrow for a very special KELOLAND Living as we feature four area non-profits that are recipients of the 2023 Vern Eide Mitsubishi Tradition of Caring grants.

