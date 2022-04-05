It was another terrific Tuesday here on the KELOLAND Living set and Jeff Gould joined us today to guest host with Ashley Thompson.

You know we are a little charcuter-crazy around here and are always looking for fun, new spins on the party pleasing platter. If you have kids you are in for a real treat today as Cultivated in Love stopped by with a kid-friendly, but mother-approved charcuterie board.

That wasn’t the only thing we were cooking up on set. Jeff and Ashley tried their hands at a deep dish taco pizza in honor of National Deep Dish Pizza Day. While the end result was very tasty, their approach to getting there was rather entertaining.

With all that food – it’s probably time to go walk the dog. But wait, you don’t have one?? Click on the article below to meet Greg. He is up for adoption and very sweet. And if you can’t foster or adopt a dog right now – you can find out how to help even without bringing them into your home.

If walking the dog isn’t a big enough workout – try roller skating! We took a beginner lesson at Skate City to make sure that if – or should we say when – we fall down, we know how to get back up again.

Don’t forget to tune into KELOXTRA tomorrow at 2 PM to catch another great KELOLAND Living. We’re getting tips on putting together our own community blood drives, making DIY paper palm leaves just in time for Palm Sunday, and uncovering the truth about little white lies.

