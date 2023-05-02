A staycation may be just the ticket to getting the R&R you deserve without breaking the bank or using up those precious vacation days. We checked out a classic Sioux Falls hotel to see how they plan to spoil you in luxury.

Who needs a staycation (or a vacation!) more than a mom? We are continuing to celebrate Mother’s Day by learning from other moms from around the world. Today we went to India!

Speaking of needing a little R&R, it could be one of the ways you provide some self-care between therapy appointments. We talked to a therapist on today’s show to learn more about making the most of therapy.

And if all of those things don’t make you smile, we don’t know what will…or do we? We learned more about how Power Swabs can get your pearly whites even whiter AND how you can get their special deal in time for Mother’s Day.

When it comes to looking your best, today’s Across the Table guest definately knows how to help. We sat down with Dr. Alison Tendler in today’s Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits and Cigars.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show! We’re heading out West to check out the Outdoor Campus in Rapid City! But before you do, you may want to listen up on how what preventative care your pups need as we head into outdoor weather.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.