On today’s KELOLAND Living…we had some skunktastic adventures with Kevin the Skunk. He’s a household pet who lives in Brandon, and luckily, he didn’t raise a stink about being on camera.

And if that wasn’t enough, we learned all about how to paint a creepy crawley spider on your face. You could even paint one coming out of your mouth.

Also, everybody loves those funny signs you can hang in practically any room of your house, and we got the scoop on the creative process behind the signs.

Plus, we learned how to whip up a spooky Halloween treat that includes all of your favorite salty and sweet snack foods.

And, we know the job of a wedding videographer can be challenging, but in this weeks Reliabank Business Beat we find out what it’s like to juggle various jobs as a freelancer.

Don’t miss the show tomorrow when we’re celebrating Sober October with some spooky mocktails.

Watch KELOLAND Living M-F at 2PM CST on KELOLAND TV, and at 3pm CST on KELOXTRA